ODOT lists tri-county area road projects

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced road projects for the upcoming week in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties. Projects include the following:

Van Wert County

U.S. 30 between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49 north will be restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project that will include resurfacing and concrete joint repair of U.S. 30. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

U.S. 30 eastbound at the U.S. 224 overpass, west of Van Wert, is now open without restrictions following repairs to the bridge caused by an accident last fall.

Ohio 66 over U.S. 30, northwest of Delphos, will be affected by a bridge repair project. The project also includes resurfacing on Ohio 66 between Delphos and Ottoville and on various routes within Delphos and Ottoville. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving of Bluffton.

The project is anticipated to have the following impacts to traffic:

Ohio 66 over U.S. 30 will close May 22 for 21 days for bridge repair. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 30 westbound to Middle Point-Wetzel Road to U.S. 30 eastbound back to Ohio 66. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 30 eastbound to Fifth Street to U.S. 30 westbound back to Ohio 66. (see maps)

Ohio 66 between Delphos and Ottoville will be restricted to one lane through work zones for pavement repairs.

Ohio 66 and Ohio 189 will be restricted to one lane in various locations within the village of Ottoville for pavement repairs.

Ohio 66, Ohio 190, and Ohio 697, within the city of Delphos will be restricted to one lane at various locations within the city of Delphos for pavement repairs and work on curb ramps and sidewalks.

Ohio 709, between County Road 103 and Goodwin Road, west of Venedocia, closed May 14 for approximately three weeks for the replacement of three culverts. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81, and U.S. 127, back to Ohio 709. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage. (see map)

Van Wert-Decatur Road, between U.S. 224 and Shannon Street, just west of Van Wert, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement milling and resurfacing. Work began April 25 and will continue through late May. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Paulding County

Ohio 49 between the village of Payne and the Defiance County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 111, between the Indiana state line and the village of Paulding, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 111, between U.S. 127 and Ohio 637, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. Work began May 16 and is expected to continue through early June. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon.

U.S. 30 between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49 north is restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project that includes resurfacing and concrete joint repair. Work will continue through the summer. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Ohio 637, between Road 118 and Road 138, northwest of Melrose, closed April 18 for approximately 75 days for ditch relocation. The project also includes the relocation of a 72-inch pipe beneath county Road 126 to match the flow of the new ditch. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 613 and Ohio 66 back onto Ohio 637. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina. (see map)

County Road 11 under U.S. 24, just east of the Indiana state line, is restricted to one lane through the work zone for the repair of a retaining wall. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon.

Putnam County

Ohio 613, between Township Road 15-C and Ohio 108, west of Miller City, closed May 14 for approximately 10 days for the replacement of two culverts. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 108 and Ohio 15 back to Ohio 613. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (see map)

Ohio 634, between Ohio 613 and the village of Continental, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. Work began May 16 and is expected to continue through early June. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc.of Napoleon.

Ohio 189 between township Road R and township Road R-23, between Ottoville and Fort Jennings, will close May 21 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 190, Ohio 634, and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 189. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (see map)

