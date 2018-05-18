Nancy (Kreischer) Etzler

Nancy (Kreischer) Etzler, 75, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, in Perrysburg.

She was born in Harrison Township, Van Wert County, on January 15, 1943, the daughter of Leroy and Sarah (Gribler) Kreischer, who both preceded her in death. She married Allen Etzler on June 8, 1963, and he also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Bradley A. Etzler of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one grandson, Mychal Brim of Bowling Green; a son-in-law, Mike Brim of Bowling Green; two sisters, Donna Githens of Wren and Eloise (Mike) Biro of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Lori Brim (in November 2017); and one sister, Mildred Baxter, also preceded her in death.

According to her wishes there were no services.