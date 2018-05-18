Gretta M. Prichard

Gretta M. Prichard, 61, of York Township, Van Wert County, died at 3:20 p.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born December 19, 1956, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, the daughter of Bill and Donna (Williams) Trobaugh, who both preceded her in death. In August 1992, she married Kevin Lloyd Prichard, who survives.

Other survivors include her children, Esther (Mike) Driggs of Evansville, Indiana, Kristi McFarland of Reynoldsburg, Mandee (Matt) Slavik of Rockford, and Jason (Allison) Van Tilburg of Celina; 11 grandchildren; and a brother, Bill (Catherine) Trobaugh Jr.

There will be a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Matt Braun officiating.

Visitation is from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.