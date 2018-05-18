Elite Fundamentals Baseball Camp returns

Submitted information

The Elite Fundamentals Baseball Camp series is back for a fourth summer coming to four area ballparks. The camp is designed for boys and girls ages 5-15.

The 2018 summer camp schedule is as follows:

June 4-7 at Shane’s Park in Rockford

June 11-14 at Stadium Park in Delphos

June 18-21 at Hannah Nuttman Park in Decatur (IN)

June 25-28 at Smiley Park in Van Wert

Each camp runs Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. with Friday as the rain make up date. Cost of the camp is $100. Sibling discounts and other prorated offers are available.

This camp is staffed by local high school coaches and is fully licensed and insured. For more information contact camp director Jeremy Kitson at 419.357.2815 or go to the Elite Fundamentals Baseball Facebook page.