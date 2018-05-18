Eagle scout honored

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Cole Gorman (right) on May 13. Gorman is a member of Boy Scout Troop 32, sponsored by the Middle Point Methodist Church. He was presented an American flag and an Eagle Scout certificate from the Elks. He also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from Malcolm J. McPherson Jr., Elks grand exalted ruler. For Gorman’s Eagle Scout project he installed gates at the intersection of U.S. 224 and the walk/bike path that crosses it to prevent riders from inadvertently walking or riding out onto the roadway. Representing the Van Wert Lodge at the ceremony was Michael C. Stanley (left), lodge scouting liaison. Elks photo