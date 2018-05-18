DeWine issues statement on opioid suit

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following statement after the states of New York and Utah announced their intent to file separate lawsuits against opioid manufacturers:

“Ohio was the first major state to sue the drug manufacturers, and I am delighted that New York and Utah have announced they will file litigation against opioid manufacturers. We are gaining momentum day-by-day. With more than two dozen states willing to hold irresponsible manufacturers accountable for their direct roles in deceiving Americans about the dangers of prescription opioids, it is time for drug companies to take responsibility.

“The devastating impact of opioid addiction has wreaked havoc on too many communities and torn too many families apart. Manufacturers can no longer ignore their role in fueling the opioid epidemic.”