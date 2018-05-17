Woman gets prison for assault on officers

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert woman sent to prison for assaulting police officers was one of eight people who appeared for criminal hearings this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Brandi Runyon, 27, was given 17 months in prison on each of two counts of assault on a police officer, both felonies of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the prison terms to be served concurrent to each other and also gave Runyon credit for 21 days already served.

Also sentenced this week was Joshua Bunker, 23, of Van Wert, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison on each of two counts of obstructing official business, each a felony of the fifth degree, and 180 days in jail on a misdemeanor assault charge, with all three sentences to run concurrent to each other. In addition, Bunker was ordered to serve 774 days remaining on a post-release control sentence related to a felonious assault charge conviction in Marion County. That sentence will run consecutively to the other felony sentences.

Four people were also arraigned on grand jury indictments this week in Common Pleas Court.

On Monday, Ecco Burker, 33, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony offense. She was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 22.

Three others were arraigned on Wednesday.

Michael Elston-Neal, 26, of New Haven, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to one charge of aggravated possession

of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond after signing a waiver of extradition from Indiana and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 6.

Damian White, 28, of Lima, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the fourth degree because of prior convictions, and possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 6.

Korbin Taylor, 20, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of forgery, also felonies of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 6.

Larry Flory III, 34, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond by consuming alcohol. A new $5,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 23.

Kyle Caldwell, 38, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial on Wednesday and also requested additional time to prepare his case. A trial is set to begin on August 27.