VWCS board hears NPAC expansion plan

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

It was a busy meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education, which dealt with several matters, including a presentation on an expansion project for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The board, which also approved a resolution of support for the NPAC project, also received a progress report on work needed to renovate Eggerss Stadium.

NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman and Chuck Koch, board chair for the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF), which operates the performing arts center, provided information on the expansion project.

Hoverman, noting that the Niswonger, now looking at its 12th season, has had some space challenges, particularly dressing room and storage space, when it books large acts, such as Broadway shows and concerts that include orchestras and other large groups. That also coincides with the fact that Van Wert High School’s Drama program is also growing, which Hoverman said was a good thing, but was also creating some space challenges at the Niswonger.

Hoverman said the VWAPAF board started looking at a facility expansion a few years ago, but has ramped up its interest in doing so after an anonymous donor gave the NPAC foundation a $100,000 grant a couple of years ago, and a $200,000 state facilities reimbursement grant was recently awarded to the organization. With $300,000 in hand, VWAPAF board members then began to look at what could be done to provide more storage and dressing room space for the NPAC. A laundry facility and carpentry shop could also be included in the project.

“This would solve a lot of problems,” Koch said of the expansion.

He also noted that, while the VWAPAF board has learned a lot over the last 11 years, it also has discovered some deficiencies in the NPAC facility that would largely be solved by the planned addition, which would be located on the south side of the building, just west of the loading dock area.

Hoverman said the expansion would make the NPAC self-sufficient in the staging of its concerts and other events, and would eliminate the need to use school facilities. That would also open up opportunities to book more events on weekdays, he said, especially during times when school practice rooms and other facilities now needed by the Niswonger are also being used by students.

“We know that we would benefit (from the project), and we know that the school would benefit,” Hoverman said, adding that VWAPAF would pay for the expansion with the grants and what Koch called a “modest” fundraising campaign.

“Based on what we would like to build, we know we’re going to have to do fundraising; there’s no question about that,” Koch said, adding that the VWAPAF board would need school board approval for the project.

Hoverman said he and Koch were coming to the board now because they wanted board support prior to distributing the new NPAC season to the 18,000 people on its mailing list. A motion of support, he noted, would allow project fundraising information to be included with the mailing, which goes out next month.

“At this point, we’re looking for your blessing to at least go forward with our plan, to present this, and to pursue a fundraising effort to see how far down the road we can get,” Koch said.

As the project progresses, Hoverman said, the board and school officials, including maintenance supervisor Randy Stemen, VWHS Principal Bob Priest, school vocal and instrumental music instructors, and Drama Club advisor Melissa Bloomfield would be part of the planning process.

The board will also discuss expanding the VWAPAF board’s 20-year lease of the NPAC, which is up in 2025. Hoverman said the state grant requires the VWAPAF to have a lease with at least 10 years remaining.

Also Wednesday, the board received an update on the Eggerss Stadium project from Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Clifton. Clifton noted that the project would be completed in phases, with the number of phases needed dependent on the amount of money raised through private donations and grants.

A definite priority is the installation of a new 1,000-seat visitors’ bleachers section, which would need be part of Phase 1, since the board was forced to demolish the old bleachers recently because they were a safety hazard.

A new bleachers section would be completed by this fall and would be sited on a concrete foundation — something the old bleachers section did not include.

Treasurer Mike Ruen also gave a presentation on the district’s five-year forecast, noting that his very conservative estimate shows the district would be looking at a deficit of more than $1 million by 2022, although he added that positive changes in state school funding and increases in income and property tax revenues could positively affect that estimate.

The board also heard a presentation by Van Wert Middle School Principal Mark Bagley and teachers Tom Baer and Alexa Terry on the school’s increasing career education programs.

Wednesday was also the last board meeting for Interim Superintendent Staci Kaufman, who said she had enjoyed working with district staff and students over the past year. New superintendent Vicki Brunn will be coming on board June 11, while Kaufman will receive an additional stipend to work with Brunn on a smooth transition. Brunn also had her service days prior to August 1 increased from 10 days to 31 days.

The board also approved increasing the pay for short-term substitute teachers from $80 to $90 a day, with substitutes who work between 11 and 60 consecutive days would receive $110 a day, starting next school year.

In other action, the board:

Accepted the resignations of Kara Kelly, VWHS language arts teacher; and Brendon Moody, VWMS language arts teacher, and also accepted the resignation of Kristi Fuerst from her current positions as PR/marketing team leader and VWMS computer instructor. Fuerst was then hired in the newly-created position of district marketing and public relations specialist.

Hired the following people: Melinda Clymer as VWHs language arts teacher, Hailey Gross as VWHS art teacher; Jennifer Huffman, as a certified occupational therapist assistant (pending certification received in June), and Emily Whittington as school nurse. First grade teacher Melissa Miller was also reclassified as a third grade teacher.

Approved a number of supplemental contracts and summer school staff, as well as summer substitute custodial-maintenance workers.

Authorized using school property for the Fourth of July community fireworks display.

Approved a tax abatement for MacWhite LLC to relocate GKN Freight from its Grill Road facility to 700 Fox Road, and a CRA agreement with Fox Road Investment LCC to add additional buildings to the company’s storage facility on Fox Road.

Went into executive session to discuss matters required to be kept confidential by federal or state law or regulations.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, in the S.F. Goedde Building conference room.