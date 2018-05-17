Twig I group meets in May at hospital

VW independent/submitted information

Twig I met May 10 in Conference Room A at Van Wert Health. The meeting was called to order by chairman Mae Enyart, who welcomed the 27 members and one guest, Cindy Dickson, who was introduced by Ann McCray.

Before lunch prepared by the hospital, the “Pledge of Allegiance” was recited, followed by prayer given by Anne Bowen.

The speaker for the day was Ginger Rahrig, a self-taught artist who began painting quite a few years ago after experiencing a tragedy in her life. She said that, for her, painting was very therapeutic because she was focusing on something she really enjoyed doing.

Rahrig took a break from her painting while in the workforce but returned to it after she retired. She said she feels that she has been blessed to be able to help people enjoy life, which is why she teaches classes at nursing homes, for private parties, and once a week at McCoy’s Flower Shop.

Rahrig demonstrated how easy it is create one’s own artwork on canvas because she shows each person every step needed to complete a picture. No artistic ability is required.

Anyone interested in joining one of her classes can call 419.605.8475. A minimum of eight people is required for each class and all supplies are furnished.

Enyart opened the business session by listing those persons with May birthdays. They include Carla Doner, Lois Goudy, Loretta Grove, Connie Johnson, and Ann McCray.

Enyart reminded the group that spring cleaning of the Thrift Shop will be conducted later this month, with Twig I helping on May 30.

Twig I and Twig II equally donate their time operating the Thrift Shop, located on Central Avenue.

The shop has been in the same location for over 55 years. Donations are welcome anytime during regular business hours, which are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The thrift shop is closed all day Wednesday and will be closed Saturday afternoons during June and July.

New Twig I members are welcome any time and persons interested in joining the organization should contact any current member.

Twig I’s next meeting will be Monday, June 11, with Twig II at the Community Health Professionals Building.

Attending this meeting were: Jan Adams, LaDonna Allenbaugh, Anne Bowen, Dot Burley, Sharon Clouse, Carla Doner, Carol Doner, Mae Enyart, Lupe Escobedo, Rosemary Foreman, Jane Geesey, Lois Goudy, Sandra Greulach, Loretta Grove, Helen Huston, Diana Mace, Ilo Marvin, Ann McCray, Julie Medford, Susie Methot-Perez, Jean Minnig, Jean Owens, Nina Ragan, Nancy Szolach, Edith Voltz, Betty Woodruff, and guest Cindy Dickson.