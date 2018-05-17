Thanks given to prom helpers

To the Editor:

I would like to sincerely thank the following people and businesses for their part in making this year’s Van Wert High School prom, “Hollywood Nights”, a success.

Thank you to Rural King and Spoor Contracting and for their generosity and assistance this year. I would also like to thank Nathan Bidlack for his help with some very special construction projects for the prom. As always, I truly appreciate the help of the Van Wert Police Department, who help us maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for our students. Special thanks also to the Van Wert Middle School Physical Education Department for its flexibility, along with the Van Wert High School Theater Department, TV Production Department, Tech Department, and maintenance and custodial staff for always being so willing and available to help.

Thank you also to the sophomore prom servers, chaperones, and, of course, the Class of 2019 for its hard work and dedication to making this fun prom theme come to life. I also deeply appreciate all of the parents who helped in the kitchen and with valet parking on Friday afternoon and Saturday night. This event simply could not happen without all of you.

Special thanks to the Van Wert Optimist Club for providing a fantastic after-prom for the students of Van Wert County at Olympic Lanes bowling alley. Also, a big thank you to Mr. Bob Priest, Mr. Todd Keller, Mr. Manuel Alvarado, Mr. Tim Parker, and Mr. Brad Scheidt, and the members of the sophomore class who came in on Sunday afternoon to assist with clean-up.

Thank you all for another great prom season!

Sincerely,

Brenda Smith

VWHS Junior Class advisor

via email