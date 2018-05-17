Korte named Athlete of the Year

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview High School sophomore Brad Korte has been named the Northwest Conference Track and Field Male Athlete of the Year by NWC coaches.

As a member of the Lincolnview Track and Field team, Korte excelled at a handful of events, most notably the sprints and the long jump.

Korte finished as the NWC 100 meter dash champion (11.43), the 200 meter dash champion (23.37), and the long jump champion (20-06). He also finished sixth in the high jump (5-08).

In addition to track and field, Korte was a key member of the Lincolnview High School club bowling team.

The Male Coach of the Year was Columbus Grove’s Chris Grothaus, and the Female Coach of the Year was Tim Staley, also of Columbus Grove.

The Female Athlete of the Year was Nelayla Burden of Spencerville.