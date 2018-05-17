Keister & Baker welcomes new attorney

VW independent/submitted information

Keister & Baker Law Office welcomes a new attorney to its firm. Justin Dickman recently joined the firm as an associate attorney after he was sworn in at Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. In his new role, he will practice in areas that include real estate, estate planning, and business law.

Dickman graduated from Ohio Northern University’s College of Law in December 2011. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and communications, graduating summa cum laudefrom Youngstown State University in 2009 and is a 2006 Van Wert High School alumnus.

Prior to his employment at Keister & Baker Law Office, Dickman had been a licensed attorney in Michigan since May 2012, where he most recently was the legislative counsel for the Michigan Townships Association. Dickman has extensive experience serving on staff for both state and federal legislators, serving as a law clerk in the U.S. House of Representatives and as chief of staff and legislative director in the Michigan Senate.

Dickman is married to Dr. Rachel (White) Dickman, who is originally from New Lothrop, Michigan. She is currently a post-doctoral research fellow in education policy at the University of Southern California and will soon join the faculty at Old Dominion University as a tenure track professor in the College of Education’s Department of Educational Foundations and Leadership. The couple now resides in Van Wert.

Dickman is the son of Denny and Maribeth Dickman of Van Wert County and the brother of Brittany (Dickman) Adams of Herndon, Virginia.

“I am ecstatic to be back home in Van Wert,” Dickman said. “It has been a dream of mine to come to my home town and serve friends and neighbors through the practice of law.

“Van Wert County is a great place to be a part of a community and raise a family. Keister & Baker is an exceptional firm and I am thrilled to join the team,” he added.

Dickman joins attorneys Steve Keister, Aaron Baker, and Keri McClure.