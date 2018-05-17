Fountain Park concerts, Part deux

A couple weeks ago, I talked about the first half of the Fountain Park Summer Music Series concerts. This week, I would like to take you through the second half of the summer series of concerts. I always use the July 4 weekend as a point of reference for the middle of the summer series. A couple weeks ago, I left off at June 29 with the Lima Symphony Pops Orchestra giving an “American Salute” concert. That is the Friday preceding July 4.

We pick up with the second half of the summer series on July 13 with a band with a funny name: The Cyrkle. Now the name isn’t so funny, but the spelling certainly is unusual. This is a band that some may recall from the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. More familiar than their name is probably two very notable hit songs of their time: “Turn Down Day” and “Red Rubber Ball.” Perhaps even more notable than their hit songs is that their popularity got them invited to open for The Beatles on their last tour of the U.S.

I got word that some of the boys in the band had decided to put the band together again. Their songs are certainly great summer songs. They will also cover many more popular songs from the early soft rock era and I think will create a memorable concert for Fountain Park. It’s always great to meet the real artists who sang songs that became legendary over the years!

The following week on July 20, we welcome a tribute band that just had to be a perfect selection for any outdoor summer concert. Summer Breezin’ is a talented tribute to two very popular bands whose music has become mainstream to every generation of music lovers: America and Seals & Croft. The hit songs from these two soft rock bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s will have everyone clapping and dancing into the night. The image of “Summer Breeze” and “Ventura Highway” will certainly put you in the summer mood!

She has been called the new “Coalminer’s Daughter.” Katlyn Baker will be in concert on July 27. If you love current female country music, you will love getting to know this young country singer/songwriter who hails from Wise County, Virginia. From what I hear and can see, you may someday be saying, “I saw Katlyn Baker play in Fountain Park, Van Wert!” She may just be the next Loretta Lynn of country music.

The first Friday in August will feature the Van Wert Area Community Band in concert before we return with a huge Fountain Park finale.

“Remember When Rock Was Young” starring Craig A Meyer with Almost Elton John and The Rocket Band. This will be a great way to finish the summer in Fountain Park. Craig is one of the most respected tribute singers of Elton John’s music. He will be behind a grand piano and dressed in all the flashy outfits we have come to expect from Elton John.

I can’t begin to name all the No. 1 hit songs Elton John made famous. Although Elton John is still actively singing, he recently announced his final tour, appropriately called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” Tickets for these final concerts are going for extraordinary prices, but you can get a great concert of all John’s wonderful music for free!

I had the pleasure of hearing and meeting Craig S. Meyer and The Rocket Band in New York City this past January. After hearing him, I introduced myself to him and said don’t be surprised if you someday end up playing Van Wert, Ohio. He is from California, but said he would love to come to Van Wert. I think you’ll be glad he did on August 10 in Fountain Park as we bring the summer to an exciting close.

So, there you are. That’s the second half of the 2018 Fountain Park Summer Music Series. All the concerts begin at 7 p.m. Non-profit organizations will be serving food, drinks and refreshments out of the Rotary concession building by 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy these fun concerts in Fountain Park. The Van Wert County Foundation brings all this for you to enjoy with cooperation of the Van Wert City Parks & Recreation.

The Evergreen Garden Club is already working to make the park a beautiful and enjoyable place to experience our summer concerts. We thank them and the City Parks & Recreation for providing a great venue for our concerts. Spread the word and let’s fill Fountain Park on Friday nights this summer!

FINÉ.