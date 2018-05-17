Crestview rallies past Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLDWATER — Crestview turned the tables on Lincolnview.

When the two teams met on April 26, the Knights enjoyed a 4-0 lead before the Lancers scored six runs in the final two innings to win 6-4. During last night’s Division IV district semifinal at Coldwater High School, Lincolnview had a 2-0 lead entering the sixth inning but Crestview plated three runs and held on for a 3-2 victory.

The victory means Crestview (15-5) is one win away from a spot in the regionals.

The Knights quickly loaded the bases in the sixth, when Brett Schumm singled, Caden Hurless walked and Dylan Hicks reached via a bunt. A line drive single to left field off pitcher Gavin Carter by Griffin Painter scored Schumm and Hurless and tied the game 2-2 with no outs.

Chayten Overholt came in to replace Carter, and Logan Gerardot later scored on a fly ball by Korbin Hartman.

Lincolnview (20-6) went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth, and Overholt retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, before hitting a one out double in the bottom of the seventh.

However, Crestview’s Brant Richardson, who pitched a complete game with four strikeouts, was able to induce two outs to end the game.

“Brant Richardson did a great job maintaining his composure and trusted his stuff and teammates to make plays,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said.

“Through five innings of baseball we were in control of the game,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “We had the momentum, the lead, and the pitching and defense was very sharp. That is baseball and sometimes things like this happen.”

Lincolnview scored a run in the bottom of the first, when Carter hit a two out single that plated Overholt, who later scored in the third on a bunt by Jaden Youtsey that gave the Lancers a 2-0 lead.

After giving up a single to open the game, Carter retired 13 consecutive batters before running into some trouble. The Knights loaded the bases in the fifth inning on singles by Riley Saylor, Derek Stout and Hartman, but Carter was able to work out of the jam. He finished with 11 strikeouts and just one walk.

Fishpaw was disappointed with the outcome, but pleased with his team.

“I am so proud of all the boys for their accomplishments as a team this season – 20 wins, sectional champions and Northwest Conference Champions,” Fishpaw stated. “I will dearly miss our two seniors, Chayten Overholt (Northwest Conference Player of the Year) and Ethan Parsons.When I first got to Lincolnview four years ago, these two were freshman. I am truly proud of their efforts, commitments, and loyalty to the baseball program.”

On the other side, Wharton was pleased with the effort of the Knights.

“I’m very proud of our guys and the toughness they displayed tonight, never wavering on their commitment to one another,” Wharton said.

Crestview will play Minster (20-7) for the district championship Friday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats knocked off No. 1 seed St. Henry 5-1.