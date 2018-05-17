Community Concert band sets concert

VW independent/submitted information

On Friday, May 25, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Music to be performed during the concert will include patriotic selections intended to reflect on, revitalize, and rekindle the pride that each American has as a citizen of the best country in the world: the United States of America. Selections include “Freedom”, “High School Cadets March” by John Philip Sousa, “Three Songs of Colonial America”, and “Summertime”. Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a “Salute to America’s Finest”.

A food stand will be available provided by the local Order of Eastern Star starting at 5:30 that evening, so come early and enjoy a meal. In the event of inclement weather, listen to the local radio station or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page.

The band, which is directed by Richard Sherrick, includes members from Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Coldwater, Spencerville and Rockford.