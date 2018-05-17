Clay earns degree at Bluffton University

VW independent/submitted information

BLUFFTON — Clarissa Clay of Van Wert earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a marketing minor during Bluffton University’s 118th annual commencement ceremony held May 6. Clay was the recipient of the Distinguished Scholar in Public Relations award and is a member of the 2017-18 Pi-Delta Society.

