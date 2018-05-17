Candidate thanks supporters

To the Editor:

I would like to send a sincere “thank you” to my committee and everyone who supported me throughout my campaign. Especially my husband and my kids: they were my rock!

It meant the world to me knowing there were people willing to step up and stand by my side despite the opposition resisting change. Those that know me know the truth and know the type of people my family and I really are, and for that I am forever grateful.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting several great people and making new friendships along the way and that alone is a win in my book!

Vicki Profit

County commissioner’s candidate

via email