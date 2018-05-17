Agency earns award

Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency was named the winner of the Blue Streak Circle of Achievement Regional Agency of the Year award. The Agency of the Year award is Central Mutual Insurance Company’s highest honor and annually recognizes the agency that has demonstrated superior performance in production, retention, customer service, and underwriting. Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency’s consistent commitment to these areas has earned them the honor of receiving this award. Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency has been recognized as one of the most trusted, locally owned insurance agencies in northwest Ohio. For more than 143 years, the agency has built strong and loyal relationships with its customers, companies, and the community. Shown are (from the left) Michele Purmort-Mooney, Purmort Brothers CEO; and Dianne K. Byrne, senior account specialist, and Deidra Gunderman, personal lines underwriter, at Central Insurance Company. photo provided