State rep. announces constituent event

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — State Representative Craig Riedel will be having a “Coffee with Craig” constituent session on Friday, May 25, from 9-11 a.m., at the Paulding Senior Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Paulding.

During the event, constituents from Riedel’s 82nd Ohio House District can meet with the representative to discuss important issues impacting their lives over a cup of coffee.