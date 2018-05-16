Erma Elizabeth Klinger

Erma Elizabeth Klinger, 81, of Tully Township, Van Wert County, died at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

She was born February 3, 1937, in Hartford City, Indiana, the daughter of Lora Cleo and Mabel Edith (Beeks) Moorman, who both preceded her in death. On June 5, 1955, she married Robert O. Klinger, who died December 17, 2014.

Erma was also preceded in death by two daughters, Ruth Marie Collier and Beth Ann; two brothers, Ralph and Ernest Richard Moorman; and two grandchildren, Amanda Joann Klinger and Autumn Dawn Collier.

Survivors include a son, Robert Craig (Nancy J.) Klinger of Convoy; six grandchildren, Angie (Josh) Yado, Beth (Phil) Wells, Robert Craig Klinger Jr., Summer Klinger, Ricky Collier, and Daniel Collier; nine great-grandchildren, Sierra Klinger, Kaydence Beachy, Lilyana Yado, Peyton Yado, Adaline Yado, Emerson Wells, Parker Wells, Korie Klinger, and Brantley Klinger; and three sisters, Donna Brock of Monroe, Indiana, Sarah Kleinknight of Kokomo, Indiana and Judy Woodruff of Brooksville, Indiana.

Erma was an aide at the Marion (Indiana) Veterans Administration Hospital for 30 years. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, playing cards, and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Rod Price officiating.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday prior to services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ries Memorial Fund of Calvary Evangelical Church.

