Dorothy A. Gleckler

Dorothy A. Gleckler, 86 of Convoy, died at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born March 10, 1932, in Ohio City, the daughter of Lawrence W. and Pearlie (Baker) Schaadt, who both preceded her in death. On May 24, 1952, she married Dale B. Gleckler, who died April 10, 2018.

Dorothy retired as an administrative assistant in various medical offices in Van Wert. She was a member of Convoy United Methodist Church and formerly the United Methodist Woman’s Guild.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey D. (Debra) Gleckler of Convoy; one daughter, Susan (Dave) Rahn of Middlebury, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jason (Whitney) Rahn, Alison (Jake) Bland, and Garret Gleckler; five great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Richard Crow of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Two brothers, Donald W. Schaadt and Harold Johnson; and a sister, Ellen Crow, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, May 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, officiated by Dr. David Rahn. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Youth for Christ, Convoy United Methodist Church, or the Convoy EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.