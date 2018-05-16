County proclamation

The Board of Van Wert County Commissioners declared May 15, 2018, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 13-19, 2018, as National Police Week in Van Wert County to recognize and publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in the community and in communities across the nation. Shown are (seated, from the left) Van Wert Police Officer Shane Stabler and Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach; (standing) County Commissioners Todd Wolfrum and Stan Owens.photo provided