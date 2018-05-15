Lancers ranked No. 5 in Ohio

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview is ranked No. 5 in Division IV in the final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association statewide poll of the season.

Whiteoak finished as Division IV poll champion, followed by Carey, Lake Ridge Academy and Toronto.

Amherst Steele is the poll champion in Division I, Wapakoneta in Division II and Berlin Hiland in Division III.

In the final Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll, Parkway finished No. 3 in Division IV.