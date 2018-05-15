DARE graduation party

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, again assisted the Van Wert City/County DARE program with its annual DARE graduation party held May 11 at the YMCA. Approximately 300 boys and girls from Van Wert County schools converged on the local YMCA to enjoy a fun filled evening. Students hand the opportunity to play basketball, swim, dance, and visit and socialize with their classmates. Members of the local Elks Lodge were busy grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (above) to feed the hungry boys and girls. The kids also enjoyed ice cream at the end. The local Elks Lodge provides food and drinks for the local event each year and prepares the food for the hungry youngsters. The monies are made available to the local lodge from the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Promise Grant. These grants are available to local lodges for any type of drug- and alcohol-free event in the community. The Elks are proud to be able to assist with this great event for the kids.Elks photo