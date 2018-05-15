Crestview business tour

Last Friday, 65 Crestview sophomores visited four area businesses to get a better understanding of the career opportunities within Van Wert County. Sue Gerker, grant administrator for the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, along with Crestview High School Principal Mike Biro, helped coordinate the day as students were able to visit Van Wert Health, Central Insurance Company, National Door and Trim (above), and Braun Industries. Crestview photo