WBHC sets Mental Health Month events

VW independent/submitted information

The flowers have bloomed, the sun is finally shining, and summer will soon be here. Westwood Behavioral Health Center will be celebrating throughout the month of May, as May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Staff members will be hosting a variety of events throughout the community to promote mental health and to answer the question — “Where in the World is Westwood Behavioral Health Center?”

Westwood staff members will be found at three different ice cream vendors, where they will provide the first 50 customers with a $1 off coupon. The first event will be held at Sycamore Ice Cream on Westwood Drive in Van Wert, from 6-8 p.m. today. Coupons may also be used for a free ice cream cone. The second event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the Creamery in Delphos on Canal Street, while the third event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Rocky Top on Ervin Road in Van Wert.

Stop and see Westwood staff members and learn more about the services they offer to the community and enjoy some ice cream.

Later this month, Westwood will be teaming up with the YWCA of Van Wert County for a family picnic at Smiley Park. That event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 30. Finally, on Thursday, May 31, Westwood will be offering free depression screenings at all three of its locations in Van Wert, Paulding, and Delphos with no appointment necessary.

Mental health is a critical piece of not only each person’s quality of life and overall wellness, it is also a critical component of a healthy community. Westwood Behavioral Health Center offers a variety of supportive services, including individual and group counseling, case management services, crisis intervention services, addiction treatment programs, children’s treatment programming, family and couples counseling, psychiatric services, and more. Medicaid, Medicare, and most insurance plans are accepted for reimbursement and sliding fee scales are available to assist in payment as well.

Westwood Behavioral Health Center is a private, not-for-profit agency and is also a contract agency of the Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addition, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board.