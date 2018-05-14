VWHS names 12 Graduates of Distinction

VW independent/submitted information

A total of 12 students at Van Wert High School’s Class of 2018 have been named as Graduates of Distinction, according to VWHS Principal Bob Priest.

Students so honored include Chloe Brake, Nicole Clay, Michael Etter, Erin Gemmer, Mikayla Hernandez, Briana Kesler, Cassidy Meyers, Camryn Nouza, Erin Richardson, Madison Turnwald, Emma Verville, and Austin Voors.

To qualify as a Graduate of Distinction, VWHS seniors must be in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.85 or higher, have successfully completed a minimum of three Advanced Placement (AP) courses (seven are offered at VWHS), and have no incidents of cheating or plagiarism reported to the principal’s office.

Brake, the daughter of Traci Brake and the late David Brake, will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in human nutrition on a pre-med track.

Clay, the daughter of Scott Clay and Sherri Clay, plans to major in sociology at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Etter, the son of Brad and Laura Etter, will major in architecture, with a minor in business, at Ball State University.

Gemmer, the daughter of John and Christine Gemmer, will major in fine arts at Wright State University.

Hernandez, the daughter of Matt Hernandez and Amanda Atkinson, will major in interior design at The Ohio State University.

Kesler, the daughter of Kent and Diane Kesler, will attend Ball State University majoring in finance.

Meyers, the daughter of Jeff and Tracy Meyers, will major in geographical information science at Eastern Michigan University.

Nouza, the daughter of Rich and Tammy Nouza, will major in marketing at the University of Mount Union.

Richardson, the daughter of Michael and Michelle Richardson, will be majoring in nursing at Wright State University in Dayton.

Turnwald, the daughter of Tom and Michelle Turnwald, will major in nutrition science at The Ohio State University on a pre-med track.

Verville, the daughter of Mark and Tonia Verville, will major in nursing at Xavier University.

Voors, son of James Voors and Alicia Voors, will major in biology, with a pre-veterinary track, at Ball State University.

All 12 Graduates of Distinction will receive special recognition at VWHS commencement exercises, to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the high school gymnasium.