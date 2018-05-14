Synergy honors grads

Synergy Learning Center recently recognized its students that will be graduating from their home schools this year. They include (from the left) Larry Stahl-Wayne Trace, Elizabeth Pollock-Paulding, Clayson Brown-Wayne Trace, Nova Addington-Crestview, James West-Lincolnview, Chloe Runyon-Van Wert, Sonny Grandstaff-Crestview, Haley Capetillo-Van Wert, and Allison Lawhorn-Wayne Trace. Also graduating, but not pictured, are Isaiah Danney-Antwerp, Rachel Irvin-Van Wert, Drake Knapke-Van Wert, Jeramiah McMichael-Van Wert, and Spencer Price-Paulding.Synergy photo