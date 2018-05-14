Columbus Grove sweeps NWC meet

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

SPENCERVILLE — Columbus Grove High School swept the 2018 Northwest Conference track championships in a meet hosted at Spencerville High School Thursday and Saturday. The championship was the 23rd overall title for the Grove boys’ squad. The boys’ team from Bluffton placed second having won the boys’ championship last year, and Lincolnview placed third by a half point. The Crestview Knights finished sixth.

The girls’ championship was won by Columbus Grove for the fifth straight year and gives the Grove girls a total of 14 overall team championships. The girls’ team from Spencerville finished second, followed by Lincolnview. The Lady Knights of Crestview placed sixth.

The Lancers were led by Brad Korte who won three of his four events. The sophomore was the NWC champion in the long jump (20-06.0), 100 meter dash (11.43) and 200 meter dash (23.27). He also placed sixth in the high jump (5-08).

Karter Tow won the 3200 meter run (10:05.58) and placed third in the 1600 meter run (4:40.67), while Alek Bowersock was runner up in the 1600 meter run (4:40.30). The 4×800 relay was runner up (Jacob Keysor, Karter Tow, Joe Sadowski, Alek Bowersock, 8:40.80). Jacob Keysor was third in the 3200 meter run (10:22.47) and Evan Cox was third in the high jump (5-08.00). Landon Moody placed fourth in the pole vault (9-06.00)

Lincolnview’s Olivia Gorman was the NWC champion in the long jump (15-08.75) and was runner up in the high jump (4-08.00). Brayden Langdon was the runner up in the 400 meter dash (1:03.61) and was fourth in the 100 meter dash (13.45) and fourth in the 200 meter dash (27.82). Sami Sellers was third in the discus (107-11.00). The 4×100 relay placed third (Reagan Boley, Arin Williams, Olivia Gorman, Makenna Klausing, 53.32 ). The girls 4×800 relay placed third (Madeline Snyder, Dylann Carey, Rylee Byrne, Madison Langdon, 10:42.51).

Crestview’s Tyler White finished second in the 110 meter hurdles (15.44) and fifth in the 300 meter hurdles (43.93), while Wyatt Richardson placed sixth in the 1600 meter run (4:54.26). Caylib Pruett placed fifth in the 400 meter dash (56.22), and the 4×200 relay team of Jordan Perrott, Darrin Nihiser, Nick Springer and Caylib Pruett finished third (1:37.98).

Crestview’s Makenzie Leeth placed fifth in the 100 meter dash (13.58), and Ragen Harting finished sixth in the 1600 meter run (5:47.66). Lyvia Black placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (51.00), while Allison McCoy took fifth in the 800 meter run (2:38.60).

Chelsea Taylor placed fourth in the high jump (4-06.00), and the 4×100 relay team of Sophie Kline, Neveah Pruett, Tiffany Thompson and Lyvia Black placed fifth (56.21). The 4×400 relay team of Ragen Harting, Sophie Kline, Allison McCoy and Lyvia Black also finished fifth (4:30.60).

Final team standings:

Boys: 1. Columbus Grove (111 points) 2. Bluffton (107) 3. Lincolnview (106.5) 4. Ada (96.5) 5. Spencerville (93) 6). Crestview (42) 7. Allen East (36) 8. Delphos Jefferson (32) 9. Paulding (32).

Girls: 1. Columbus Grove (202.5 points) 2. Spencerville (112.5) 3. Lincolnview (90) 4. Bluffton (79.5) 5. Paulding (67) 6. Crestview (34.5) 7. Ada (30.5) 8. Allen East (24) 9. Delphos Jefferson (19.5).