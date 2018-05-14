Champions!

The Van Wert Lady Cougars captured the school’s first Western Buckeye League track and field championship since 1976. Van Wert finished with 99 team points, compared to 88 for Elida and 68 for defending champion Celina. Megan Braun won the long jump (18-5.25), the 400 meter dash (58.14) and was part of the champion 4×400 relay team along with Caylee Phillips, Cassidy Meyers and Julia Springer (4:06.14). Abby Jackson was the shot put champion (37-09.75), and Kirsten Clay was the discus champion (127-5). The Cougar boys placed fifth and were led by individual champions Eli Rager (long jump, 20-11.75), Blake Henry (high jump, 6-2) and Austin Clay (shot put, 56-6.25). photo submitted