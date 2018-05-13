Richard G. Preston

Richard G. “Dick” Preston, 86, of Van Wert, died at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born June 8, 1931, in Paulding County, the son of Eldon and Mildred (Mead) Preston, who both preceded him in death. On September 3, 1949, he married the former Virginia (Woebbeking) and she survives of Van Wert.

Dick’s legacy is most certainly his family. In addition to Virginia, he is also survived by his five children, Sandee (Steve) Greulach of Van Wert, Cheryl (Terry) Cunningham of Convoy, Pam (Keith) Walsh of Convoy, Robin (Troy) Childs of Van Wert, and Rick (Alicia) Preston of Convoy; 14 grandchildren, Shawn Rayer, Terry Cunningham Jr., Tiffany Gause, Travis Cunningham, C.J. Hiegel, Courtney Feasby, Hannah Childs, Laura Childs, Tracey Lautzenheiser, Mark Greulach, Tammy Motycka, Madison Hagaman, Jada Preston, and Gavin Preston; 30 great-grandchildren with one on the way; six great-great grandchildren; three nieces, Carol Miller Wilkin, Judy Lameastra, and Paula Vandenburg, who are all very special to him; a nephew, Gordon Miller; and he loved his two “grand-dogs”, Barney and Zeke.

He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy. Dick farmed for over 30 years, helped on his father’s dairy farm as a young man, delivering quarts and cream to residents of Payne, had worked at Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert, and owned and operated Dick and Gin’s Bar and Grill in Convoy for 10 years. He and Virginia then moved to Crossville, Tennessee, and was the course superintendent at Thunder Hollow Resort Golf Course. After moving to Tennessee, he became an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan.

Two daughters, Linda Dickey and Cindy Preston; a sister, Janice Miller; and a grandson, Brandon Dickey, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy, with Pastor Janine Foster officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

