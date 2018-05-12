VW loses in sectional finals

Van Wert independent sports

BOWLING GREEN — Van Wert came up on the short end of a low scoring affair, losing to Bowling Green 2-1 in Friday’s Division II sectional championship game at Carter Park.

Hayden Maples allowed both runs on just five hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. Bowling Green’s Tucker Craft held the Cougars to just four hits, while striking out six.

Bowling Green’s two runs came in the bottom of the third, and Van Wert’s run was scored in the top of the fifth, when Jake Lautzenheiser scored on a grounder by Jalen McCracken.

The Cougars (13-6) are scheduled to play at Ottawa-Glandorf today, before ending the season at home against Coldwater on Monday.