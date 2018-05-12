Staffmark adds kiosks to aid jobseekers

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribboncutting ceremony to mark the addition of new computer kiosks at the local Staffmark employment office at 641 W. Ervin Road (next to Little Caesar’s Pizza).

Staffmark, a leading provider of staffing services, announced the addition of the new computer kiosk stations in Van Wert earlier this week. The kiosks can be used by applicants to submit job applications online and complete their hiring paperwork in the office.

“We have seen tremendous growth throughout the entire Van Wert area,” said Branch Manager Nicole Bristoll. “These new kiosks will allow us to keep pace with this growth and provide additional job opportunities for our employees.

“Having six kiosks will allow us to take walk-in candidates and allow the candidates to complete the process the same day,” she added. “We are excited about this opportunity.”

The addition of the six computer kiosks will allow the office to accept walk-in applicants daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., instead of having to make appointments, offering employment opportunities to the citizens of Van Wert and the surrounding areas.