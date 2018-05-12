ODOT lists road projects for next week

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has a number of projects planned for next week in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties. Highway projects include the following:

Van Wert County

U.S. 30, between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49 north, will be restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project that will include resurfacing and concrete joint repair of U.S. 30. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

U.S. 30 eastbound at the U.S. 224 overpass, west of Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane for a project to complete bridge repairs following damage caused by an accident last fall. The lane restriction will begin Monday, May 7, and continue through late May. The work zone will be removed on weekends. Work is being performed by Armstrong Steel Erectors Inc. of Newark.

Ohio 66 over U.S. 30, northwest of Delphos, will close Monday, May 22 for 21 days for bridge repair. Westbound traffic detoured to U.S. 30 to Middle Point Wetzel Road back to Ohio 66. Eastbound traffic detoured onto U.S. 30 to Lincoln Highway back to Ohio 66. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving of Bluffton.

Ohio 709 will close in two locations between County Road 103 and Goodwin Road, west of Venedocia, for the replacement of three culverts. The following sections of the roadway will not close concurrently, but closures will begin May 14 and occur back-to-back, lasting a total of approximately three weeks. For both closures, traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81, and U.S. 127 back to Ohio 709. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage. (see map)

Between County Road 103 and Thomas Road

Between Jonestown Road and Goodwin Road

Van Wert-Decatur Road, between U.S. 224 and Shannon Street, just west of Van Wert, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement milling and resurfacing. Work began April 25 and will continue through late May. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Paulding County

Ohio 49 between the Van Wert County line and the Defiance County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 111 between the Indiana state line and U.S. 127 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

U.S. 30 between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49 north is restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project which includes resurfacing and concrete joint repair. Work will continue through summer. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Ohio 637 between Road 118 and Road 138, northwest of Melrose, closed April 18 for approximately 75 days for ditch relocation. The project also includes the relocation of a 72-inch pipe beneath county Road 126 to match the flow of the new ditch. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 613 and Ohio 66 back onto Ohio 637. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina. (see map)

County Road 11 under U.S. 24, just east of the Indiana state line, is restricted to one lane through the work zone for the repair of a retaining wall. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon.

Putnam County

Ohio 613 between township Road 15-C and Ohio 108, west of Miller City, will close May 14 for approximately 10 days for the replacement of two culverts. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 108 and Ohio 15 back to Ohio 613. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (see map)

Ohio 189 between township Road R and township Road R -23, between Ottoville and Ft. Jennings, will close May 21 for five days for culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 190, Ohio 634, and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 189. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (see map)