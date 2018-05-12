Melvin A. Maas

Melvin A. Maas, 84, of Van Wert, went to his Heavenly home at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born July 2, 1933, in Menno, South Dakota, the son of Edmund and Hedwig (Schamber) Maas, who both preceded him in death. On June 7, 1957, Mel married the former Carol Hershberger and she survives.​

​Mel is also survived by his four children, Collette (Steve) Carcione of Van Wert, Steve Maas of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Margie (Don) Taylor of Troy, and Diane (Don) Snyder of Findlay; seven grandchildren, Storm (Matt) Mercer, Heidi (Jeff) Measley, Ebony Carcione, Brett Carcione, Melissa (Chris) Taylor, Donnie Taylor and Danielle Snyder; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Darlene VanMetre of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Gilbert Maas; and one sister, Bernice Slane, also preceded him in death.

​Mel attended Menno High School and Teacher’s College, both in South Dakota. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed in Linz, Austria, from 1953-1955, as a German-speaking interpreter and military policeman. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, fishing, and was an excellent archer, competing in many archery tournaments, one alongside Fred Bear.

Mel also enjoyed square dancing and was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all, Mel was a wonderful family man and he loved spending time with his family.

​Mel was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert. He was also a proud member of American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346 in Ohio City, and also served a term as county commander. One of Mel’s fondest memories was being a member of the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2011.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with graveside military honors rendered by Legion Post 346.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

​The family would like to thank his hospice caregivers caring for him both at home and also those at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center for their wonderful care and kindness.