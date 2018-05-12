Lady Knights fall to Liberty-Benton

Van Wert independent sports

FINDLAY — Bailey Gregory had three hits (including two triples) and three RBI, but Crestview fell to Liberty-Benton 9-7 in the Division III sectional championship game on Friday.

Crestview led 1-0 after the first inning and 2-1 after two, but the Lady Eagles scored four runs in the third and four more in the fourth inning. The Lady Knights scored five of their runs in the fourth.

Caitlin O’Hagan and Codi Miller each had a double for Crestview, and Victoria Lichtensteiger pitched three innings and allowed seven runs on six hits, while striking out three and walking two. Kali Small pitched the remainder of the game and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while fanning a pair.

Crestview (15-11) will finish the season with a home makeup game against Fort Recovery on Monday.