Bryan tops the Lady Cougars

Van Wert independent sports

BRYAN — Van Wert’s softball season came to an end with Friday’s 8-5 loss in the Division II sectional championship game at Bryan on Friday.

The Lady Cougars scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, when Katie Dickson’s two-RBI single drove in Laine Spoor and Lauren Moore.

The Golden Bears scored three runs in the bottom of the first, then added single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to lead 6-0.

Van Wert trimmed the deficit to 6-5 in the sixth. Moore scored on an error, Dickson stole home and Drew Kennedy’s RBI single allowed Olivia Kline to cross home plate.

However, Bryan was able to close out the scoring by plating a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the six inning.

Spoor, Moore, Dickson and Kline each finished with a pair of hits, and the Lady Cougars finished the season 11-7 (6-3 WBL).