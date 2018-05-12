Alley dedicated in honor of former mayor

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eugene Bagley spent more than 30 years serving the citizens of Van Wert, first as a member of Van Wert City Council for 22 years, and then as a two-term mayor, from January 1992 until December 31, 1999. On Friday, his service was remembered as an alley beautification project was named the “Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley” in his honor.

More than 100 people came out to celebrate dedication of the alley project, including current Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur, Bagley family members, and board members of Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.

The project began last May when Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Dan Baisden attended a national Main Street conference and was given the opportunity to apply for a grant sponsored by Edward Jones (see video below).

Baisden did so, detailing a proposal to renovate the downtown alley that runs from Main Street to Central Avenue in the block between Washington and Market streets.

He later was informed that Main Street Van Wert had received a $2,500 National Main Street Placemaking Grant — the only Main Street organization in the Midwest to receive funding from the program.

However, because the $2,500 grant required matching local funding, Baisden went public with the project to seek donations.

That’s when the Bagleys got involved. Joanne Bagley, widow of the former mayor, said one of her three sons, Stephen, called her after he read an article about the project and they both thought that making a donation on behalf of her husband and his father was a good idea.

“Gene was in service to the city for 30 straight years,” Joanne Bagley said. “This is one way I think that we can pay back the people who supported him all those years.”

The Bagleys’ donation, which was among the $6,000 the project received in local funding — far exceeding the $2,500 sought — was generous enough that Baisden gave the family naming rights to the project.

In addition to the local donations, Baisden said a number of local individuals and organizations also were involved in the project. Wassenberg Art Center was responsible for the artwork in the alley, while local contractors were also involved in installing lighting and other aspects of the project.

Friday evening’s dedication ceremony also included food from Collins Fine Foods and Whip-N-Chill, while guitarist and singer Ezra Miller provided entertainment for the event.

Joanne Bagley said she liked what has been done in the alley and said her husband would be proud.

“He loved Van Wert,” she said of her husband. “I’m very excited about it and hope people will enjoy it.”

Baisden noted that what has been done so far is just the first phase of the project, with more possible with additional donations.

Donations can be made online through the iOby website, www.ioby.org/project/art-alley, or by check to Main Street Van Wert, 136 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891. Include “alley” on the memo line of the check to ensure it gets to the right project.

Joanne Bagley, widow of former Van Wert mayor Eugene Bagley, prepares to cut the ribbon to officially dedicate the Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley in downtown Van Wert. A number of local residents and Bagley family members, as well as Main Street Van Wert and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members, were on hand to dedicate the renovated alley, which runs from Main Street to Central Avenue. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent