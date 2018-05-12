4-H banquet honors seniors, volunteers

VW independent/submitted information

The 2018 4-H Senior, Volunteer, and Donor Recognition Banquet was held this past Sunday, with the theme of “Don’t Let Tomorrow Be Goodbye”. The planning committee was comprised of Brenda DeLong, Shayna DeLong, Carrie Jellison-Garwood, and Jill McCoy, while the meal was catered by DeLong and Kim Grubaugh.

Seniors presented their own unique reflections on their experiences as 4-H members. Frankie Carey spoke of her experiences in 4-H with Camp and as the Junior Fair Queen, while Abbey Bradford spoke about her time with the Junior Fair Board and Buckeye Ambassadors, and skills she acquired to take her into the future.

4-H alumni Hilary (Edwards) Arn was the featured speaker of the evening and talked fondly of her own past experiences in 4-H and how they helped her to grow and embrace college and her career today. Arn teaches fifth grade at Lincolnview Elementary School.

The 4-H program is possible through the dedication and hard work of approximately 100 volunteers. Active volunteers in the program range from months of experience to 52 years of volunteering. Those honored for their service include the following: 20 years, Susan Hempfling; 25 years, Christine Heizman, Susan Mosier, Shayna DeLong; 30 years, Don Mosier; 39 years, Dennis McCoy; 40 years, Rita Adam; 42 years, Judy Wortman; and 52 years, Carrie Jellison-Garwood. State Volunteer Award winners include Susan Hempfling, Friend of 4-H, and Rita Adam, 4-H Hall of Fame.

The 2018 Richard Jellison Advisor award was presented to Exchange Club’s Cindy Harting. She has been instrumental as part of the team who has made many exchanges happen, doing lots of work with the Holiday Light Show, and many meals for the Pork dinner fundraiser.

Recipients of senior scholarships sponsored by the Endowment Board included Carey, Erin Richardson, Bradford, Alana Williams, and Korey Oechsle. The scholarships are awarded through the Van Wert Enrichment fund interest income from invested dollars through the Van Wert County Foundation. Williams was also awarded a 4-H CarTeens scholarship for her time volunteering as a teacher and assistant.