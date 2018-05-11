VW’s Etter advances to district

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA – Van Wert High School’s Michael Etter is district tennis bound, after pulling an upset at the Division II sectionals at UNOH on Thursday.

Etter defeated No. 4 seed Carter Welch of Ottawa-Glandorf 6-4, 6-2 to advance to next week’s district competition at Bowling Green.

Before the victory over Welch, Etter topped Colin Guagenti of Lima Central Catholic 6-0, 6-1, and Howie Spencer of St. Marys Memorial 6-0, 6-0.