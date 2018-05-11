Robert H. Edinger

Robert H. Edinger, 82, of Van Wert, died at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 5, 1936, in Lima, the son of Howard and Ethel Mae (Holtzapple) Edinger, who both preceded him in death. On December 30, 1956, he married the former Nancy King, who died November 15, 2013.

Survivors include his three children, Joseph Robert (Susan) Edinger of Millersburg, John Howard (Sharon) Edinger of Delphos, and Debra Sue (Randy) Ruhl of Nolanville, Texas; eight grandchildren, Douglas (Sara) Ruhl, Michael (Stephanie) Ruhl, Cody Ruhl, David (Olivia) Edinger, Joel (Kendra) Edinger, Joy Edinger, Emily (Matt) Miller, and Darren Edinger; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Benjamin, Evelyn, and Lydia Ruhl and Clara Edinger; a brother, Thomas Edinger of Arizona; and two sisters, Janet Leonard of Lima and Jean (Steve) Beach of Bluffton.

Bob was a graduate of Cory-Rawson High School and received his teaching degree at Bluffton College. He retired after 50 years in education. He started teaching at Crestview Local Schools and initiated the football program at Crestview. He then taught chemistry, was football coach, athletic director, and bus driver at Van Wert City Schools. Bob was inducted to the Crestview Education Hall of Fame. He was a member of First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert and led a life dedicated to community service.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 18, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, all at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert High School Athletic Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.