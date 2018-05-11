Lincolnview edges Parkway

Lincolnview’s Jaden Youtsey rounds third and heads home during Thursday’s Division IV sectional championship game against Parkway. Youtsey finished the game with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and the Lancers held off the Panthers 5-4. Collin Overholt and Thad Walker each had three hits, and Gavin Carter pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out 10. The Lancers will play Crestview in the district semifinals at Coldwater High School next Wednesday at 7 p.m. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent