Lady Lancers are sectional champs

Lincolnview pitcher Amy Beair winds up during Thursday’s Division IV sectional championship game against Leipsic. Beair and the Lady Lancers shut out the Lady Vikings 2-0, with both runs coming in the second inning on an RBI double by Annie Mendenhall that scored Morgan Miller and Tori Boyd. With a sectional title in hand, Lincolnview will play Columbus Grove in the district semifinals at Elida Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent