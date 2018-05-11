The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

Lady Lancers are sectional champs

Lincolnview pitcher Amy Beair winds up during Thursday’s Division IV sectional championship game against Leipsic. Beair and the Lady Lancers shut out the Lady Vikings 2-0, with both runs coming in the second inning on an RBI double by Annie Mendenhall that scored Morgan Miller and Tori Boyd. With a sectional title in hand, Lincolnview will play Columbus Grove in the district semifinals at Elida Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 05/11/18 at 6:24 am. FILED UNDER: Sports