Lady Knights rout Jefferson

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Crestview jumped out to a 9-0 first inning lead, then rolled to a five inning 21-6 win at Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

The win improved Crestview’s record to 15-10 (6-2 NWC). The Lady Knights need Spencerville to lose to Columbus Grove today to claim a share of the conference championship.

Crestview will play for a Division III sectional championship at Liberty-Benton today at 5 p.m.