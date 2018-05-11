Crestview tops New Bremen

Charles Stefanek of Crestview slides into second base against New Bremen on Thursday. The Knights topped the Cardinals 5-3 to win the Division IV sectional championship. Three of Crestview’s runs came in the third inning – Stefanek scored on an error and Dylan Hicks hit a two RBI double that plated Brant Richardson and Brett Schumm. Richardson earned the win on the mound, with seven strikeouts. The Knights will play Lincolnview in the district semifinals at Coldwater Wednesday at 7 p.m. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson