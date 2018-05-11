73-year-old in jail for killing grandson

VW independent/submitted information

OAKWOOD — An Oakwood area man who allegedly shot and killed his teenage grandson is currently incarcerated in Paulding County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance on a murder charge, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers.

William R. Miller II, 73, was arrested and booked on one count of murder, an unclassified felony, for reportedly shooting his 19-year-old grandson, Evan Andrew Holcombe, in the chest. No information was provided on what type of gun was used in the shooting.

According to Sheriff Landers, deputies were dispatched to 15648 Road 1037 in Oakwood at 9:38 p.m. Thursday and found the Holcombe boy dead when they arrived at the scene.

A representative of the Paulding County Coroner’s Office was subsequently called to Miller’s Oakwood residence to coordinate sheriff’s deputies investigating the crime scene.

The sheriff said both Miller and Holcombe lived together at the Road 1037 address, but provided no information on what motive Miller may have had for shooting his grandson.

Miller will make an initial appearance in Paulding County Court via a closed video system at 9 a.m. Monday, May 14, on the murder charge.