New NPAC season announcement coming

The lid has been closed on the planning of the 2018-19 Niswonger Performing Arts Center season and I am excited to share with you who is coming to Van Wert! Although programming is a nearly year-long activity, the past six months have been in real earnest.

Dates have been set to get information to our marketing team to begin creative work on our season catalog, unveiling video, and set sponsors. Many other details need to be taken care of before our announcement, but we have a timeline we are working and on Tuesday, June 5, we will unveil our new season at the Niswonger PAC. That is only four weeks away, so stay tuned for more information!

Meanwhile, other musical events are occurring around our area. The Van Wert Area Boychoir is still alive and well. New director Philip Winfield of Delphos has the boys prepped for a concert on Sunday, May 13, at 3 p.m., in the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The group’s spring performance is entitled “Freedom: A Salute to American Liberty.”

The boys will perform numerous patriotic numbers including favorite hymns and new songs inspired by our national freedom. The Boychoir sings for a free-will donation and refreshments will be served immediately following the performance.

Incorporated in 2004, the Van Wert Area Boychoir is open to all Van Wert area boys in grades 3-6. Their mission is admirable in that it seeks to provide opportunities for boys of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in a quality musical, cultural, and educational experience. Director Winfield is accompanied by Melissa Clay and Larry Taylor assists as arranger and technical director.

Many of the school music programs have been presenting spring programs. The Van Wert High School bands just celebrated 90 years with a commissioned piece of music at their spring concert. They also received a “superior” rating at state contest this spring. Congratulations to Director Robert Sloan and the Van Wert band students! I just attended the Lincolnview MS/HS Choir concert and it was noted that Stacie Korte took over a high school choir 23 years ago that had 18 singers. Today, they have nearly 80 singers and again received a “superior” rating at state contest. Congratulations, Mrs. Korte and the Lincolnview singers! There are good things happening at Crestview with their bands and choirs, too. We are in good shape in Van Wert County.

It’s hard to believe that in just 3½ weeks we will be in Fountain Park with Phil Dirt & the Dozers on June 1. It will be Peony Festival weekend and there will be plenty of things to see and do that opening weekend of our first Fountain Park Summer Music Series concert. And don’t forget that the Van Wert Area Community Band will be in Fountain Park the week before on a warm and beautiful Friday, May 25. All the Fountain Park concerts begin at 7 p.m.

FINÉ.