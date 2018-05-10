Lincolnview teacher NEH summer scholar

VW independent/submitted information

Chad Kraner, a teacher from Lincolnview Local Schools, has been selected as a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) summer scholar from a national applicant pool to attend one of 32 seminars and institutes supported by the NEH.

The endowment is a federal agency that, each summer, supports enrichment opportunities at colleges, universities, and cultural institutions so that teachers can study with experts in humanities disciplines.

Kraner will participate in an institute entitled “Religious Landscapes of Los Angeles.” The two-week program will be held at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and directed by Professor Carol Bakhos.

The 30 teachers selected to participate in the program each receive a stipend of $2,100 to cover their travel, study, and living expenses.