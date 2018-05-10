Joseph W. Sauer

Joseph W. Sauer, 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and formerly of Pickerington, passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Woodside Hospice Center in Pinellas Park, Florida.

He was born August 30, 1940, the son of Joseph W. and Clara E. (Wippel) Sauer, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie (Brewster) Yoerger-Sauer; four children, Kimberly A. Sauer of Baltimore (Ohio), Timothy J. Sauer of Stow, Todd P. Sauer of Buckeye Lake, and Sean M. (Heather) Sauer of Van Wert; a brother, Lawrence Sauer of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Two siblings, Richard “Dick” Sauer and Carolyn Roach, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately, with burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lockbourne to follow.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: St. Vincent DePaul Society or Catholic Charities.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.