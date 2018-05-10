Jerry Lucas coming to Van Wert

Submitted information/Van Wert independent sports

The OSU Alumni Club of Van Wert & Paulding Counties will host Ohio State basketball legend Jerry Lucas on Tuesday, May 22 at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

Lucas played for the Buckeyes from 1959-1962 and was a three-time consensus All-American, before playing professional basketball for 11 years for the Cleveland Pipers, the Cincinnati Royals, San Francisco Warriors and the New York Knicks.

Now a memory education expert, Lucas will present his “Dr Memory’s Universe” his newest learning & memory program which he is interested in making available to school systems.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and a meal will be served at 6:00 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The evening will provide great information about Jerry’s Memory Program, and no doubt Jerry will also provide some Ohio State basketball history.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in Van Wert by calling JoAnne Wolford at:419.238.3525 or Dr. Carl Jeffery at 419.238.5810 or in Paulding by calling Ellie Barns 419.399.5855. Tickets are also available at Willow Bend Country Club.