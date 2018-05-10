The Van Wert County Courthouse

Jerry Lucas coming to Van Wert

Submitted information/Van Wert independent sports

The OSU Alumni Club of Van Wert & Paulding Counties will host Ohio State basketball legend Jerry Lucas on Tuesday, May 22 at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

Jerry Lucas

Lucas played for the Buckeyes from 1959-1962 and was a three-time consensus All-American, before playing professional basketball for 11 years for the Cleveland Pipers, the Cincinnati Royals, San Francisco Warriors and the New York Knicks.

Now a memory education expert, Lucas will present his “Dr Memory’s Universe” his newest learning & memory program which he is interested in making available to school systems.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and a meal will be served at 6:00 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The evening will provide great information about Jerry’s Memory Program, and no doubt Jerry will also provide some Ohio State basketball history.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in Van Wert by calling JoAnne Wolford at:419.238.3525 or Dr. Carl Jeffery at 419.238.5810 or in Paulding by calling Ellie Barns 419.399.5855. Tickets are also available at Willow Bend Country Club.

